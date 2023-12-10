Castellan Group Invests $5.88 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 3.8% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $6,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $272.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

