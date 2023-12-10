Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Increases Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.83% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roth Ch Acquisition V news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V Profile

NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.64 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

(Free Report)

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.