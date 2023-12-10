Castellan Group Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Castellan Group reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.3% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 111.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,015.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,943.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,277.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.