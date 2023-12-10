Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires 149,800 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Cartica Acquisition worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 56.3% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

