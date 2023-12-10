Castellan Group Takes $2.75 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.