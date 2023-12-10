Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases 296,339 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,339 shares during the quarter. Pearl Holdings Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 2.59% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

