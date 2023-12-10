Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

