Cavalry Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 0.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

