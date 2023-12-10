Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 268,959 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cavalry Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,959 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 4.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

