Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,208 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

