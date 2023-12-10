Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 935.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

