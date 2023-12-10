Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $294.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $294.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

