JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 387,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $186,318,000 after buying an additional 78,663 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $508.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.