Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

