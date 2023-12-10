59 North Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

59 North Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,006 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $138.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

