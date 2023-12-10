Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 15,667 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $75,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

