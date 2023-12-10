Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 474,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.