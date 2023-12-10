Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 474,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
