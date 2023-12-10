Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,560 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Procore Technologies worth $57,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,061,552. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $58.72 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

