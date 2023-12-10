Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 45,036 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $108,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.33.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $489.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $493.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.