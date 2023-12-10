Beldex Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $279.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.15 or 0.05384630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00084061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,421,339 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,681,339 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

