Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.11 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $43.11 million and $219,934.72 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,694,558,598 coins and its circulating supply is 8,677,139,048 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

