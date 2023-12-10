PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.