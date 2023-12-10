Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

