PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

