Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 2,123,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.