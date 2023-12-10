Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -85.29%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

