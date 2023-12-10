Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 926 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HealthStream worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 66,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,800. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $787.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.