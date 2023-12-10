Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 1,411,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,927. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

