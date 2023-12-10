Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Trading Up 1.9 %

TTEC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 157,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.88 million. TTEC had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About TTEC



TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

