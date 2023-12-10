Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Boosted by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 493,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

