Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,256 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up approximately 6.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

