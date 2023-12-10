Barbara Ann Hooper Sells 9,162 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD traded up C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.