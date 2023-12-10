Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,764,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363,255 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 9.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 3.87% of Prologis worth $4,385,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

