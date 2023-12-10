Castellan Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

