Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 6.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ossiam grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,176.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

