Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,691 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $137,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $7,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 206,170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

