Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,860,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600,300 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management makes up 14.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $66,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,710,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,403,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

