202,000 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Purchased by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,000. Crane makes up about 2.4% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CR opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

