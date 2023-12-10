Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

