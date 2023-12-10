Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CR. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

