Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

