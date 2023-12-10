Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

