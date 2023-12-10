Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,948.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $253.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

