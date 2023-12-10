Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.