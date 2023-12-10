DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Hits $22.04

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 495.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $22.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00036627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 464.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

