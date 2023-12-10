Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $36.83 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.83 million and $662,643.84 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004727 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,750,623 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.