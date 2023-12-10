Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $72.54 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00007933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00036627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 464.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,249.27 or 1.60068909 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.34753945 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.