Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.76 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $189.84 million and $15.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,473,292 coins and its circulating supply is 177,473,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

