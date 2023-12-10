Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $98.64

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $98.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,112,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,091,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00550087 USD and is up 21.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
