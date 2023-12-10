Arweave (AR) Price Tops $8.25 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.25 or 0.00018801 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $540.07 million and $20.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,886.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00572856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00119607 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.